IPL Match 3 Preview: Strong SRH Look for Winning Start Against KKR

SRH have won just seven of the 19 encounters between them and have lost 12.

However, man to man in all departments, they look far stronger than Eoin Morgan's KKR.

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have put up several century partnerships for SRH. Bairstow has been in great form and is already warmed up after success in the recent limited-overs series against India.

The return of India pace bowler Bhuvneshwar will strengthen their bowling attack, which already has the likes of Rashid Khan, Jason Holder and T Natarajan.

Bhuvneshwar missed a part of last year's IPL due to an injury. The right-arm pace bowler did well in the recent limited-overs series against England.