IPL Match 12 Preview: RR Face Uphill Task Against Rejuvenated CSK

The focus will be on pace bowler Deepak Chahar who had rocked the PBKS top order. His ability to move the ball got accolades from even the Indian team coach Ravi Shastri who tweeted his appreciation.

RR will have to handle him well on a Wankhede Stadium pitch that has helped seamers.

Chahar's battle with RR skipper Sanju Samson will hold key. Samson likes to go after the bowling but there have been occasions, like in the last match, when a bit of movement has troubled him like in the last match against Delhi Capitals when Kagiso Rabada had him caught in the slips.