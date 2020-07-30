IPL is The Biggest Cricket Tournament in The World: Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram recently highlighted the differences between the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) and stated the money involved in India's premier domestic T20 tournament is what makes it the best in the world.

Akram also lauded the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) for reinvesting the money generated from IPL into first-class cricket and according to him, that is how India has been able to unearth good, confident players in recent times.

"There is difference now (between IPL and PSL). In the last five-six years there has been a big difference. They have put in a lot of money. IPL is the biggest cricket tournament in the world," Akram told Tanveer Ahmed on latter's YouTube channel Tanveer Says.