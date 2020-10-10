IPL Betting Racket Busted in South Delhi, 17 Held in Raid

Seventeen persons were arrested on charges of gambling and betting, including on IPL cricket matches, in south Delhi's Devli village, Delhi Police said on Saturday, 10 October.

Those arrested during late night raid on Friday were found betting on the cricket match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during the IPL Season 2020 and gambling through various other methods like charts and playing cards. The betting module used six sets of walkie-talkies to communicate and keep a tab on the movement of police.