12 Players Released by Previous Teams That Turned Match-Winners in IPL 2022

"Someone else's trash is someone's treasure," said Matthew Hayden talking about Umesh Yadav's IPL 2022 season.

The political incorrectness of the statement aside, he wasn't far off the mark.

We have often seen in the IPL that a particular player isn't able to realise his potential with a franchise, but as soon as he switches teams, things suddenly begin to fall in place for him. Sometimes, it's the role in which a player is being used; at other times, it's how the team management handles an individual. At times, it is the form of a player at a given time; at other times, it is down to pure chance.

For instance, Gautam Gambhir wasn't the same player once he left Kolkata Knight Riders. More recently, Glenn Maxwell had never really dominated an IPL season, but his consistency went through the roof after joining Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Below, we look at 10 such players who excelled in IPL 2022 after being released by their previous franchise before the mega auction.