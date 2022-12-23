IPL Auction 2023: Teams Spend Rs 52.25 Crore On Just 3 Overseas Players

England all-rounder Sam Curran on Friday became the most expensive player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history after Punjab Kings bought him for a whopping Rs 18.50 crore at the 2023 auction of the cash-rich tournament.

There was intense bidding between MI, CSK, RR, LSG, and PBKS for Curran, who was Player of the Tournament at the T20 World Cup in Australia. However, PBKS eventually got the England all-rounder.

After Curran, Australia all-rounder Cameron Green also attracted big bids from franchises and became the second-most expensive player in the IPL history after Mumbai Indians picked him for a whopping Rs 17.5 crore.