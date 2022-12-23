IPL Auction 2023: Rajasthan Royals Bag Jason Holder For Rs. 5.75 Crore
IPL Auction 2023: West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder represented Lucknow Super Giants last season.
West Indian all-rounder, Jason Holder has been bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5.75 crore in the ongoing IPL auction 2023.
Holder made his IPL debut with Chennai Super Kings in 2013, but he might not have any fond memories from that season, having scalped only a couple of wickets in his six appearances. After hardly receiving any opportunities whilst representing Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders over the next few seasons, it is only in IPL 2020 that the former West Indies skipper announced himself in the competition.
After being re-signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad, Holder picked up 30 wickets in 15 matches across two seasons, while also contributing 151 runs with the bat.
It is because of these numbers that Lucknow Super Giants spent Rs 8.75 crores on him last season, but Holder could not live up to the price tag.
The 31-year-old all-rounder from Barbados scored 58 runs at an average of only 9.67, and though he did pick up 14 wickets, an economy rate of 9.42 runs per over made his overall figures rather ordinary.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl
Topics: IPL IPL 2023 IPL Auction 2023
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.