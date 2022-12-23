England Spin Prodigy Rehan Ahmed to Miss New Zealand Test Series for IPL 2023

The report said as the pitches at the two venues in New Zealand don't warrant the presence of a second spinner, England will be going into the tour with first-choice spinner Jack Leach.

So, instead of taking the 18-year-old Rehan Ahmed as a passenger on the tour, McCullum and the selectors feel he will benefit more by being part of a T20 league like the Indian Premier League (IPL).

If picked in Friday's IPL auction, Ahmed will miss Leicestershire's first few matches in the County Championship.

McCullum was full of praise for young spinner Ahmed after the Pakistan series but said they had to be careful how he was managed.

"It is a great story. He's a young kid, but he has a tremendous attitude. He has a high ceiling in terms of skill level, a bit of x-factor and he has the potential to wow the world, which is pretty cool," McCullum was quoted as saying in the New Zealand media.