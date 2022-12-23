IPL Auction 2023: 5 Bowlers Who Could Spark a Bidding War in Kochi

Reece Topley

England's tall left-arm pacer has caught the eye of cricket aficionados with his recent performances in international cricket, though he was unfortunate in missing out on a victorious T20 World Cup campaign due to an ankle injury.

The 6-foot-7-inch fast bowler can swing the ball both ways and has effective variations in the final overs of the game. His performances against India earlier this year are a testament to the fact that he can do well in high-profile matches and with a base price of INR 75 lakh, look for many teams to engage in a bidding war for his services.

Adil Rashid

Adil Rashid comes into the IPL 2023 player auctions as a key player in England's T20 World Cup-winning campaign in Australia. Notoriously known for keeping some of the biggest T20 batsmen at bay, Rashid has consistently taken the scalps of some of the world's most explosive players. The leg-spinner has different variations under his arsenal but his weapon of choice is his wicked googly.

Rashid is known for bowling economical spells and can slow down the opposition's run rate when coming in to bowl. His ability to bowl at any phase of the game is another bonus point which teams will be looking for and is also very handy with the bat lower down the order, allowing teams to bat more deeply and making him a valuable buy in the IPL 2023 Auction.