IPL Auction 2021: Punjab Kings Bag Shahrukh Khan for Rs 5.25 Cr

One could say Khan was a surprise entrant, considering he batted in just four innings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this year with a high score of 40*. However, he had a huge role to play in Tamil Nadu’s title-winning run, including a crucial knock in the finals against Baroda.

Batting in the lower middle order, Khan started the edition with a quick 4-ball 12 and followed it up with an unbeaten 18 in 10 balls against Odisha. His knock of an unbeaten 40 off 19 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes arrived in the quarter finals when Tamil Nadu were struggling at 66 for 5 in 13 overs while chasing 135 while he played his part in the finals as well, hitting 18* in just 7 balls to take his team over the line.

The 25-year-old might not have big runs courtesy his batting position, but he managed to prove his ability to remain calm under pressure throughout the tournament.

He picked the lines and lengths with ease and remained composed with his stroke play even in pressure situations, and it would be a surprise if Khan does not attract bids in the auctions. He is yet to play in the IPL.