IPL 2023 RCB vs MI Live Streaming: When, Where to Watch the Match Live
Know the live streaming details and squad for the IPL 2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match
RCB vs MI Live Streaming: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be facing Mumbai Indians and it will be the opening encounter of the Indian Premier League for both the teams. RCB had a decent outing last time as they were third in the competition while MI was at the bottom of the points table and will need to work hard in his season.
Let's know the live streaming details for the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2023 along with the players in the squad.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: Sqaud
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (C), Finn Allen, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), David Willey, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Reece Topley, Mohammad Siraj, Karn Sharma
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla/Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorf
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: Live Streaming Details
Where will RCB vs MI IPL 2023 match be played?
The RCB vs MI match will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.
When will RCB vs MI IPL 2023 match be played?
The RCB vs MI match will be played on Sunday, April 02.
When will RCB vs MI IPL 2023 match begin?
The RCB vs MI match will begin at 7:30 PM.
How to watch the RCB vs MI IPL 2023 on TV?
The RCB vs MI match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch the RCB vs MI IPL 2023 match online?
The RCB vs MI IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
