IPL 2023 RCB vs MI Live Streaming: When, Where to Watch the Match Live

Where will RCB vs MI IPL 2023 match be played?

The RCB vs MI match will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

When will RCB vs MI IPL 2023 match be played?

The RCB vs MI match will be played on Sunday, April 02.

When will RCB vs MI IPL 2023 match begin?

The RCB vs MI match will begin at 7:30 PM.

How to watch the RCB vs MI IPL 2023 on TV?

The RCB vs MI match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the RCB vs MI IPL 2023 match online?

The RCB vs MI IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.