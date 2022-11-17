IPL 2023: PBKS Appoint Jaffer as Batting Coach, Langeveldt Becomes Bowling Coach
IPL 2022: Wasim Jaffer stepped down as the PBKS batting coach ahead of the IPL 2022 mega-auction earlier this year.
Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer was re-appointed as the batting coach of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, on Wednesday, 16 November.
The 44-year-old had stepped down as the PBKS batting coach ahead of the IPL 2022 mega-auction earlier this year. He had joined the Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) back in 2019 and had previously worked with the side for three seasons.
Meanwhile, the franchise also appointed former South African cricketer Charl Langeveldt as their new fast bowling coach. On the other hand, former Australian cricketer Brad Haddin has been roped in as the assistant coach of the side.
Earlier, Punjab Kings had announced Shikhar Dhawan as the new captain and Trevor Bayliss as the new head coach for the 2023 season. Dhawan replaced former skipper Mayank Agarwal, who was released by the franchise during the deadline day of the IPL 2023 player retention, while Bayliss came in place of Anil Kumble.
Punjab retained as many as 16 players and will have INR 32.2 crore remaining in its purse for the IPL 2023 auction which is scheduled to take place on 23 December in Kochi.
IPL 2023: Punjab Kings Squad So Far
Players released: Mayank Agarwal (Rs 14 crore), Odean Smith (Rs 6 crore), Vaibhav Arora (Rs 2 crore), Benny Howell (Rs 40 lakh), Ishan Porel (Rs 20 lakh), Ansh Patel (Rs 20 lakh), Prerak Mankad (Rs 20 lakh), Sandeep Sharma (Rs 50 lakh), Writtick Chatterjee (Rs 20 lakh)
Players acquired via trades: None
Purse remaining: Rs 32.2 crore
Overseas slots remaining: 3
Current squad: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar
