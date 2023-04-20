IPL 2023: Punjab Pull Things Back After Kohli & du Plessis’ Fifties, RCB 174/4

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s opening pair, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis organised an elegant display of strokeplay in Mohali’s PCA IS Bindra Stadium, in the 27th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. However, Punjab Kings did manage to pull things back at the death, restricting RCB to a score of 174/4.

Bangalore’s start with the bat was not particularly rapid, as they scored only 22 runs in the first three overs. However, a couple of sixes off du Plessis’ willow in the fourth over, followed by two consecutive 10-run overs, set the tone for the innings as RCB’s score after the powerplay read 59/0.