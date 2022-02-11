ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2022: Wasim Jaffer Steps Down as Punjab Kings' Batting Coach

Punjab Kings have retained only two players -- Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh -- ahead of the mega auction.

IANS
Published
IPL
1 min read
Wasim Jaffer and Anil Kumble were part of the KXIP coaching staff in IPL 2020
i

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer announced on Friday that he has stepped down as the batting coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings.

The former Mumbai Ranji stalwart's decision came on the eve of the IPL 2022 mega auction when all the teams were busy making strategies, but he opted to leave the Punjab Kings.

Also Read

As IPL Nears Its 15th Season, a Twinge of Worry For The BCCI

As IPL Nears Its 15th Season, a Twinge of Worry For The BCCI
ADVERTISEMENT

Jaffer, who is known for his humorous social media posts, thanked the franchise and wished their head coach Anil Kumble good luck for the upcoming IPL season in his usual style.

"Adios, and thank you @PunjabKingsIPL, it's been a pleasure. Wishing @anilkumble1074 and the team very best for #IPL2022," Jaffer tweeted alongside a picture from a famous Bollywood song Channa Mereya from the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Punjab Kings have retained only two players -- Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh -- ahead of the mega auction.

Earlier, KL Rahul, who has been Punjab Kings' captain for the past two seasons, and Andy Flower, the assistant coach of the Punjab Kings, chose not to continue with the team.

Also Read

Shreyas, Shardul & Harshal Among Those Who Could Attract Big Bids at IPL Auction

Shreyas, Shardul & Harshal Among Those Who Could Attract Big Bids at IPL Auction

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×