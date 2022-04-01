IPL 2022: Umesh Yadav Picks 4 as KKR Bowl Out Punjab for 137
Umesh Yadav picked 4 wickets to derail Punjab Kings.
KKR won the toss and opted to bowl first against Punjab.
Umesh Yadav picked 4 wickets and Tim Southee bagged 2.
Punjab were bowled out for 137 in the 19th over.
Playing their third game already, KKR put in a sublime performance in the field, led by Umesh Yadav’s four wickets, to clean up Punjab Kings for 137 in the 19th over. Tim Southee took 2 wickets while Bhanuka Rajapaksa top scored with 31.
Earlier, KKR had won the toss and Shreyas Iyer opted to field first.
Umesh now has 33 wickets against Punjab, which is the highest for any bowler against a franchise in the IPL.
Batting first, Punjab needed a quick start, but captain Mayank Agarwal was sent packing by Umesh Yadav for 2, trapped LBW. Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa had to rebuild and the Sri Lankan decided attack would be the best defence. He hammered 31 of 9 before Shivam Mavi had him caught at mid-off in the fourth over. Before the powerplay ended, Dhawan, who found it a little hard to get going, was gone for 16 as Tim Southee had him caught behind by Sam Billings.
Liam Livingstone and Raj Bawa, India’s U-19 star, put together a 16-run stand of 20 deliveries right after the powerplay. And with Punjab needing some momentum, Livingstone went for the big one of Umesh in the 9th over, holing out in the deep to Southee as they lost a fourth wicket. In the next over, Bawa drove Sunil Narine beautifully for a boundary, before the spinner knocked over his off stump, pushing Punjab back to 5-down at the midway stage.
KKR’s spinners then rattled off a couple of good overs as Shahrukh Khan and Harpreet Brar found Narine and Varun Chakravarthy a little difficult to deal with. Back came Southee into the attack in the 13th over, and struck immediately, sending Khan packing for a five-ball duck. With 7 overs to go, Punjab were 97/6 with Odean Smith joining Brar.
Just after Punjab got to 100, Umesh Yadav came back for his fourth and cleaned Brar for 18 and then sent Rahul Chahar packing for a duck and bowled a maiden, leaving the Kings wobbling at 8-down. Umesh finished with 4/23. Odean Smith was in the middle though as the final five overs started but Chakravarthy kept the next tight and finished with figures of 0/14, with KKR dominating proceedings.
That’s when Kagiso Rabada decided enough was enough, and smashed Southee for two boundaries and a six in a 16-run over, pushing Punjab to 120. Smith and Rabada continued to add some vital runs, before Andre Russell struck first ball after coming into the attack – Rabada going big and Southee running a mile from long-off to take a brilliant diving catch – dismissing the South African for 25. And then off the next delivery, Arshdeep Singh was run-out and Punjab were rolled over for 137.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.