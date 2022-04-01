IPL 2022: Umesh Yadav Picks 4 as KKR Bowl Out Punjab for 137

Batting first, Punjab needed a quick start, but captain Mayank Agarwal was sent packing by Umesh Yadav for 2, trapped LBW. Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa had to rebuild and the Sri Lankan decided attack would be the best defence. He hammered 31 of 9 before Shivam Mavi had him caught at mid-off in the fourth over. Before the powerplay ended, Dhawan, who found it a little hard to get going, was gone for 16 as Tim Southee had him caught behind by Sam Billings.

Liam Livingstone and Raj Bawa, India’s U-19 star, put together a 16-run stand of 20 deliveries right after the powerplay. And with Punjab needing some momentum, Livingstone went for the big one of Umesh in the 9th over, holing out in the deep to Southee as they lost a fourth wicket. In the next over, Bawa drove Sunil Narine beautifully for a boundary, before the spinner knocked over his off stump, pushing Punjab back to 5-down at the midway stage.

KKR’s spinners then rattled off a couple of good overs as Shahrukh Khan and Harpreet Brar found Narine and Varun Chakravarthy a little difficult to deal with. Back came Southee into the attack in the 13th over, and struck immediately, sending Khan packing for a five-ball duck. With 7 overs to go, Punjab were 97/6 with Odean Smith joining Brar.