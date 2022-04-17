IPL 2022: SRH Pick 4 in Final Over, Umrah Finishes with 4/28 as Punjab Post 151

Punjab Kings have been restricted to 151 after they were bowled out in 20 overs by Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sunday's afternoon IPL 2022 game.

Shikhar Dhawan is captaining the team with Mayank Agarwal out with an injury and elected to bat first after winning the toss. Liam Livingstone was the top-scorer for the team as he made 60 off 33 deliveries but a late surge by Umran Malik saw him pick three wickets in the final over as he finished with a haul of 4/28. Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked 3/22 in his 4 overs.