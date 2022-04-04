IPL 2022: SRH's Kane Williamson Wins Toss; Lucknow Super Giants Bat First
Jason Holder, who played for SRH, is making his debut for Lucknow Super Giants.
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson has won the toss and opted to bowl first against the Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. KL Rahul said Lucknow would have wanted to bowl first as well.
West Indies’ all-rounder Jason Holder is making his debut for the Lucknow Super Giants. He played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise last season. Holder is in or Dushmantha Chameera. SRH are playing the same XI as their previous game.
“We are gonna have a bowl. We did take the conditions into account, we have seen similarities in number of the early matches and trying to get something from the surface first up and maybe some dew later on. We are playing the same team. It's good (elbow injury) and nice to be out here playing, looking forward to the game today,” Kane Williamson said.
“We wanted to bowl first as well, that has been the trend. We have one change. Holder comes in for Chameera. With the new ball you always try and hit that good area really assess what the pace is on that particular wicket and we obviously do a bit of homework before the game and it all comes down to the execution,” KL Rahul said.
Playing XI
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Kane Williamson(c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
