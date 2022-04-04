IPL 2022: SRH's Kane Williamson Wins Toss; Lucknow Super Giants Bat First

“We are gonna have a bowl. We did take the conditions into account, we have seen similarities in number of the early matches and trying to get something from the surface first up and maybe some dew later on. We are playing the same team. It's good (elbow injury) and nice to be out here playing, looking forward to the game today,” Kane Williamson said.

“We wanted to bowl first as well, that has been the trend. We have one change. Holder comes in for Chameera. With the new ball you always try and hit that good area really assess what the pace is on that particular wicket and we obviously do a bit of homework before the game and it all comes down to the execution,” KL Rahul said.