ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2022 SRH vs RR: Time, Where to Watch Live Stream, and Points Table

Here's how you can watch the live streaming of the SRH vs RR IPL match.

The Quint
Published
IPL
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Watch RR VS SRH IPL 2022 match live on Disney+ Hotstar</p></div>
i

The fifth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is all set to be played on Tuesday, 29 March, between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

This will be the debut match for both the teams in the 15th season of IPL.

Kane Williamson will lead the Sunrisers' squad, while Rajasthan Royals will be headed by Sanju Samson.
Also Read

IPL 2022: Shami Credits His Success Against Lucknow to Test Match Learnings

IPL 2022: Shami Credits His Success Against Lucknow to Test Match Learnings

Here are the timing and live streaming details of IPL 2022 SRH vs RR match.

ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2022 SRH vs RR Match Time

RR vs SRH IPL 2022 match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST.

How and where to watch RR vs SRH IPL 2022 match live stream?

IPL 2022 SRH vs RR match can be watched online on the official website and app of Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read

IPL 2022: Focus on Umran Malik, Williamson, R Ashwin as SRH Face RR on Tuesday

IPL 2022: Focus on Umran Malik, Williamson, R Ashwin as SRH Face RR on Tuesday

Where to watch IPL 2022 SRH vs RR match live on TV?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 match will be telecasted live on TV channels under Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

IPL fans can also follow regular updates of SRH vs RR match on The Quint.

IPL 2022 Points Table

With four matches played in this season, here's a look at the points table:

  • Delhi Capitals: 02 points

  • Punjab Kings: 02 points

  • Kolkata Knight Riders: 02 points

  • Gujarat Titans: 02 points

  • Rajasthan Royals: 0 points

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad: 0 points

  • Lucknow Super Giants: 0 points

  • Chennai Super Kings: 0 points

  • Royal Challengers Bangalore: 0 points

  • Mumbai Indians: 0 points

Check this space regularly for further updates about IPL.

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×