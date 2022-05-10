IPL 2022: Gill, Rashid Star as Titans Secure Playoff Spot; Defeat LSG by 62 Runs

Batting first, Gujarat did not have the best start as they lost Wriddhiman Saha for 5 off Mohsin Khan in the 3rd over with the score at 8. Shubman Gill at the other end was also unable to get his timing going.

Australian Matthew Wade looked to attack the bowling in the powerplay but could add only 10 to the cause before being caught behind of Avesh Khan. GT with Hardik Pandya and Gill in the middle huffed and puffed their way to 35/2 at the end of the powerplay.

Hardik and Gill continued to find it hard to get the bowlers away, playing a few quiet overs, which built a bit of pressure as the midway stage of the innings approached. That’s when Avesh struck again, Hardik caught behind for 11.

David Miller and Gill then had the rebuilding job and were up against it as Lucknow were bowling brilliantly, having dried up the runs very effectively for most of the innings. After 15 overs, Gujarat were 92/3 with both Miller and Gill well set.

Miller then tried to cut loose, hitting Jason Holder for a six but was caught at deep point for 26 at the end of the over when tried to accelerate. Gill brought up his fifty off Dushmantha Chameera’s over after that as Gujarat looked to get a move one with a couple of boundary hits. It was Gill’s fourth fifty of the season.

But just as Gill threatened to get some big hits going alongside Rahul Tewatia, left arm pacer Mohsin finished his spell with a 5-run over and figures of 1/18. Avesh followed that up with a good over as well before Holder’s final one went for 16.