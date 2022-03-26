IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss, KKR to Bowl First vs Jadeja's CSK

"We will bowl first. I am super excited. It is a great honour to don this jersey. The players who have been playing for this unit have been doing well. The track seems to be a belter and the dew will come in later and make it better," said the KKR captain at the toss.

"We are going in with three overseas players - Billings, Narine and Russell. Three of us got caps today. Myself, Billings and Rahane," he added.

On the other hand, the newly appointed CSK captain Jadeja mentioned that he is excited for the new role and his team is going with four overseas players in this match.

"Big shoes to fill in. Happy and excited for the new role. We are going with four foreign players. Conway, Bravo, Milne and Santner are our foreign players," said Jadeja.