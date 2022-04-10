IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss; KKR Ask Delhi Capitals to Bat First

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss at the Brabourne Stadium against the Delhi Capitals and elected to field first. KKR is currently at the top of the IPL table.

KKR’s XI is unchanged from their last game and Delhi have brought in Khaleel Ahmed instead of Anrich Nortje.

Rishabh Pant said the Delhi Capitals are happy batting first and hopes they can put on a big total.