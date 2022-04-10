IPL 2022: Shimron Hetmyer's 59 Helps Rajasthan Royals Post 165/6 Against Lucknow

Batting first, the Rajasthan Royals made a change at the top and moved Devdutt Padikkal up to open with Jos Buttler, dropping Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, it didn’t pay off for the Royals, as the opening stand added 42 runs and was broken in the 6th over, when Avesh Khan knocked over Buttler’s stumps.

The Englishman, who has been in superb form, scored 13 of 11 balls. Captain Sanju Samson and Padikkal then took charge of proceedings, hoping to bat long. But, that wasn’t to be, as Samson was dismissed in the 9th over after an 18-run stand with Padikkal, trapped LBW by the impressive Jason Holder.

The 10th over gave Lucknow more reason to celebrate as K Gowtham got into the act, dismissing Padikkal first for 29 and then cleaning up Rassie van der Dussen for 4. The Royals were in a spot of bother, but had R Ashwin and Shimron Hetmyer in the middle for the second half of the innings.