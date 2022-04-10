IPL 2022: Hetmyer, Boult & Chahal Help Rajasthan Over the Line Against Lucknow
Royals' R Ashwin became the first batter to be retired out in the history of the IPL against Lucknow.
Rajasthan Royals (165/6) beat Lucknow Super Giants (162/8) by 3 runs in Mumbai.
Yuzvendra Chahal picked 4 wickets and finished with the Purple Cap on the night.
KL Rahul got a golden duck in IPL 2022 for the second time.
After some fine tactical tweaks while batting and brilliant half-century by Shimron Hetmyer and a four-wicket haul by Yuzvendra Chahal, the Rajasthan Royals edged out the Lucknow Super Giants by 3 runs in a thrilling contest.
The Royals did a first in the IPL when batting as R Ashwin retired out, before Chahal ran through the batting, after Trent Boult had picked two wickets of the first two deliveries. Lucknow kept up with the required rate in the chase up until young Kuldeep Sen stepped up with a brilliant final over against Marcus Stoinis to seal the win.
Batting first, the Rajasthan Royals made a change at the top and moved Devdutt Padikkal up to open with Jos Buttler, dropping Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, it didn’t pay off for the Royals, as the opening stand added 42 runs and was broken in the 6th over, when Avesh Khan knocked over Buttler’s stumps.
The Englishman, who has been in superb form, scored 13 of 11 balls. Captain Sanju Samson and Padikkal then took charge of proceedings, hoping to bat long. But, that wasn’t to be, as Samson was dismissed in the 9th over after an 18-run stand with Padikkal, trapped LBW by the impressive Jason Holder.
The 10th over gave Lucknow more reason to celebrate as K Gowtham got into the act, dismissing Padikkal first for 29 and then cleaning up Rassie van der Dussen for 4. The Royals were in a spot of bother, but had R Ashwin and Shimron Hetmyer in the middle for the second half of the innings.
Ashwin and Hetmyer weren’t trying anything expansive with the spinner more than happy to feed the West Indian the strike more often than not. The problem though was that there weren’t too many big hits going the way of the Royals. In the 18th over, Hetmyer hammered Holder for a six over deep-midwicket, to bring up the half-century stand. Hetmyer broke free in that over, smashing another boundary and a six as the Royals eyed 140 and above.
In the 19th, Ashwin went off retired out with an over and half remaining and Hetmyer smashed another couple of sixes of Avesh, in the process completing his half-century in style. Riyan Parag replaced Ashwin and added 8 of 4 while Hetmyer finished unbeaten on 59. The Royals recovered and posted 165/6.
In response of a tricky total, Lucknow got off to the worst possible start as New Zealand’s ace pacer Trent Boult cleaned up KL Rahul and K Gowtham for golden ducks right at the start of the innings. The Royals had removed the dangerous Rahul and their tails were up.
Jason Holder held out for 14 deliveries and was dismissed for 8 by Prasidh Krishna, caught by Ashwin, leaving Lucknow in quite a bit of trouble. Quinton de Kock meanwhile at the other end was fighting a lone battle and had Deepak Hooda for company.
De Kock welcomed Kuldeep Sen into the attack with six over backward square leg, while Hooda too found the fence in the next over. However, Hooda, after adding 25 to the cause, was cleaned up by the fast Sen in the 10th over. Hooda and de Kock had put on 38 valuable runs but Lucknow still had a fair bit to do.
Ayush Badoni joined de Kock and the youngster looked to feed the senior partner the strike initially. And while de Kock picked off a boundary of Yuzvendra Chahal, the spinner was able to deceive Badoni, sending him back to the hut for 5, caught in the deep by Parag. Lucknow had Krunal Pandya striding out with Marcus Stoinis also awaiting his chance.
Krunal and de Kock took charge, using all their experience to keep Lucknow in the chase, picking off the boundaries when possible and also running hard between the wickets. The duo stuck in there for a while, putting on 27 runs, just before the final phase of play. De Kock was on 39 and looked to attack Chahal in the 16th over but holed out to long on, where Parag took a good catch. Before the over finished Chahal knocked over Krunal for 22, hitting the woodwork as the batter tried to sweep and missed.
Lucknow had Stoinis and Dushmantha Chameera in the middle, needing 60 from 4 overs and with 3 wickets in hand.
Meanwhile, Chahal’s spell which got him 4 wickets also meant he picked up the Purple Cap for now, with 11 wickets to his name. Chahal leads the pack with Umesh Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav with 10 wickets in cue.
In Chahal’s final over, even as Stoinis and Chameera tried to keep up with the chase, the 18th, the Sri Lankan was trapped LBW for 13. It was also Chahal’s 150th wicket in the IPL.
Avesh then started off with a six before Stoinis faced up to Krishna, and hammered him for a couple of sixers and a boundary to make it a 19-run over. In the final over LSG needed 15 with Kuldeep Sen stepping up to the plate and Avesh Khan on strike.
Kuldeep showed nerves of steel, bowling 3 dots to Stoinis to help wrap up a 3-run win and hand Lucknow their second defeat.
