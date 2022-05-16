IPL 2022: Shadul Thakur Picks 4 After Marsh's 63 as DC Beat Punjab; Enter Top 4
Delhi Capitals are placed 4th on the IPL Points Table.
Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings by 17 runs to move into the Top 4.
Shardul Thakur picked 4 wickets while Mitchell Marsh scored 63 for Delhi Capitals.
Liam Livingstone and Arshdeep Singh picked 3 wickets each for Punjab Kings.
Mitchell Marsh scored a brilliant half-century, after which Shardul Thakur picked 4 wickets and the duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel spun a web around the Punjab Kings’ batters to help the Delhi Capitals win by 17 runs on Monday evening.
The defeat has also eliminated the Punjab franchise while Delhi remains in the mix for the playoffs.
Batting first, Delhi Capitals lost David Warner off the first delivery of the game as Rahul Chahar took an easy catch off Liam Livingstone. With Warner gone for a golden duck, the in-form Mitchell Marsh and Sarfaraz Khan decided the best form of defense would be attack.
The duo bullied the Punjab bowling, scoring at good clip, powering it all around the ground. While Marsh used his long reach to good effect, Sarfaraz was getting the scoop over the keeper going. However, just before the powerplay ended, Arshdeep Singh packed off Sarfaraz for 32 off 16.
DC, with Lalit Yadav and Marsh in the middle, got to 59/2 at the end of the powerplay. A few quiet overs followed after that as the batters could not force the issue and Punjab had restricted the opposition to 86/2 at the midway stage.
Soon after, Delhi lost a couple of crucial wickets. Lalit Yadav added 24 for the cause in a 47-run stand with Marsh, dismissed by Arshdeep, after which Rishabh Pant, looking to accelerate, was stumped by Jitesh off Livingstone for 7.
5 runs later, Livingstone struck again, as Rovman Powell walked back to the hut for 2, caught at long off by Shikhar Dhawan. The Australian Marsh though was battling along at the other end, and got to a well deserved half-century in the 17th over.
After that, Marsh looked to cut loose, and Arshdeep was first in his sights. The left-armer, who is normally brilliant in the slog overs, conceded 15 runs, including three boundaries, as DC got a move on.
Rabada then dismissed Marsh for 63, caught in the deep look to clear the ropes and Arshdeep finished off the innings with the wicket of Shardul Thakur, and a 7-run over, that helped DC to 159/7. Arshdeep and Livingstone finished with 3 wickets each as Axar Patel (17*) and Kuldeep Yadav were the unbeaten batters.
In response, the in-form Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan got Punjab Kings off to a rollicking start. The Englishman taking on the more aggressive role while Dhawan was happy to knock off the rest.
However, they could only put together 38 in 4 overs, before Bairstow, who was looking dangerous, was caught in the deep by Axar Patel off Anrich Nortje for 28 off 15. Punjab ended the powerplay only after losing two more wickets as Bhanuka Rajapaksa (4) and Shikhar Dhawan (19) were picked off by Shardul Thakur in the sixth over. DC were 54/3 at the end of the powerplay.
In the very next over, Axar went through the gate of Mayank, who walked back for a duck, leaving Punjab in a spot of bother. It was Axar’s 100th wicket in the IPL, and in the next over, Punjab lost Livingstone for 3 as Kuldeep bamboozled him and had the batter stumped by Pant. After 8 overs, Punjab were 61/5 and in all sorts of disarray.
Kuldeep struck again in his next over, absolutely leaving Harpreet Brar clueless, knocking over his woodwork for 1, pushing Punjab further towards defeat. At the midway stage, Punjab were 68/6.
Rishi Dhawan and Jitesh Sharma held out for a bit, adding 15 runs to a losing cause, before Axar knocked over the medium pacer for 4 off 13. Punjab were 7 down with Axar and Kuldeep looking dangerous with the ball. In both the games against DC, the Punjab franchise had a torrid time against the spinners.
Jitesh was giving it his all, finding some gaps and knocking off some runs to frustrate Delhi, but just as he approached a half-century, he was caught brilliantly at long off by Warner for 44 off Shardul as Punjab lost their 8th wicket.
Shardul finished the over with Rabada’s scalp, caught in the deep for 6, as the India all-rounder picked his 4th wicket of the night. Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep played out the rest of the overs as Punjab fell short by 17 runs.
