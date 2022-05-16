IPL 2022: Shadul Thakur Picks 4 After Marsh's 63 as DC Beat Punjab; Enter Top 4

5 runs later, Livingstone struck again, as Rovman Powell walked back to the hut for 2, caught at long off by Shikhar Dhawan. The Australian Marsh though was battling along at the other end, and got to a well deserved half-century in the 17th over.

After that, Marsh looked to cut loose, and Arshdeep was first in his sights. The left-armer, who is normally brilliant in the slog overs, conceded 15 runs, including three boundaries, as DC got a move on.

Rabada then dismissed Marsh for 63, caught in the deep look to clear the ropes and Arshdeep finished off the innings with the wicket of Shardul Thakur, and a 7-run over, that helped DC to 159/7. Arshdeep and Livingstone finished with 3 wickets each as Axar Patel (17*) and Kuldeep Yadav were the unbeaten batters.

In response, the in-form Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan got Punjab Kings off to a rollicking start. The Englishman taking on the more aggressive role while Dhawan was happy to knock off the rest.

However, they could only put together 38 in 4 overs, before Bairstow, who was looking dangerous, was caught in the deep by Axar Patel off Anrich Nortje for 28 off 15. Punjab ended the powerplay only after losing two more wickets as Bhanuka Rajapaksa (4) and Shikhar Dhawan (19) were picked off by Shardul Thakur in the sixth over. DC were 54/3 at the end of the powerplay.