IPL 2022: Sanju Samson's 55 Powers Rajasthan Royals to 210 Against SRH
Sanju Samson scored 55 while Devdutt Padikkal added 41.
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson scored a brilliant half-century and was well supported by the likes of Devdutt Padikkal and Shimrom Hetmyer, as they posted a solid 210/6 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pune. It was the opening game for both teams and Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field first.
Batting first, Rajasthan Royals had a dramatic first over, as Jos Buttler was caught behind, in the slips, of a no-ball of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who also bowled dots in the rest of the over. Buttler and partner Yashasvi Jaiswal were off the mark in the next over of Romario Shepherd, with the Englishman hitting a boundary through mid-on for his first runs.
After a couple of tight overs initially, Buttler broke the shackles with a 21-run over of Umran Malik in the fourth, giving the Royals a bit of impetus. The Englishman was also dropped in Malik’s over, again of a no-ball. Washington Sundar also bowled a no-ball in the next over and conceded 18, as the Royals were well and truly away, with a lot of help from SRH’s bowling. T Natarajan ended the powerplay with a 6-run over with the score at 58/0 for RR.
Right after though, Shepherd dismissed Jaiswal for 20 as he looked to take the short one on and was caught by Aiden Markram at deep square-leg. And exactly two overs later, and after a 17-run stand with Sanju Samson, opener Buttler was dismissed for 35 by Malik, caught behind with the call to review coming to SRH’s aid.
Samson meanwhile was dealing in big hits at the other end and was joined Devdutt Padikkal, who also played a couple classy shots to begin with. Both were striking at good clip, finding the boundaries at will, and ahead of the final phase of the innings, both were approaching their half-centuries, and had also put on a fifty-plus stand, driving RR to 138/2 after 14 overs. In the next over though, Malik struck again, and cleaned up Padikkal for 41 of 29 deliveries.
Samson though wasn’t slowing down at the other end, and brought up his fifty in the next over, with a couple of sixes of Sundar, of 25 deliveries. However, right at the start of the 17th over, Bhuvi struck, removing Samson for 55. That briefly slowed the Royals down, before Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag got into the act, taking Natarajan for 18 in the 18th over.
Bhuvi, who had been bowling well up until now, got taken for 15 off his final over with Hetmyer powering him away for a couple of sixes, driving the total above 200 as well. The southpaw hammered Natarajan for another boundary before the pacer knocked him over for 32. Nathan Coulter-Nile and Parag then helped the total along to 210/6 in 20 overs.
