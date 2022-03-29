IPL 2022: Sanju Samson's 55 Powers Rajasthan Royals to 210 Against SRH

Batting first, Rajasthan Royals had a dramatic first over, as Jos Buttler was caught behind, in the slips, of a no-ball of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who also bowled dots in the rest of the over. Buttler and partner Yashasvi Jaiswal were off the mark in the next over of Romario Shepherd, with the Englishman hitting a boundary through mid-on for his first runs.

After a couple of tight overs initially, Buttler broke the shackles with a 21-run over of Umran Malik in the fourth, giving the Royals a bit of impetus. The Englishman was also dropped in Malik’s over, again of a no-ball. Washington Sundar also bowled a no-ball in the next over and conceded 18, as the Royals were well and truly away, with a lot of help from SRH’s bowling. T Natarajan ended the powerplay with a 6-run over with the score at 58/0 for RR.

Right after though, Shepherd dismissed Jaiswal for 20 as he looked to take the short one on and was caught by Aiden Markram at deep square-leg. And exactly two overs later, and after a 17-run stand with Sanju Samson, opener Buttler was dismissed for 35 by Malik, caught behind with the call to review coming to SRH’s aid.