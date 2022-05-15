IPL 2022: Sanju Samson Wins Toss; Royals Bat First Against Lucknow Super Giants

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first against KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday, in the second game.

“We want to have a bat. That's been our strength throughout the tournament, we'd like to stick with that. Couple of changes - Jimmy Neesham comes in place of Rassie, Obed McCoy comes in for Kuldeep Sen. Feel that's the best combination to go for this game. In a tournament like IPL, you are bound to play some good games, you are bound to lose a few. It's important to keep a balanced state of mind for every player. That was the chat. Not at all (when asked if they spoke about qualifications),” Samson said at the toss.