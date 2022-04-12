IPL 2022: Uthappa, Dube, Theekshana Help CSK Register First Win; Defeat RCB
Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa put on a 165-run stand against RCB.
Chennai Super Kings have registered their first win in IPL 2022, defeating arch-rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore by 23 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
CSK’s veteran batter Robin Uthappa rolled back the years along with Shivam Dube’s brutal assault, after which Maheesh Theekshana and captain Ravindra Jadeja ran through the RCB batting. The Sri Lankan picked four wickets while Jadeja bagged 3, helping set up a morale boosting win.
Batting first, the CSK side got off to quite a slow start with Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood keeping things tight in the powerplay. The Australian, who was playing his first game this season, dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad after a scrappy 17.
Hazlewood was part of CSK last season.
Soon after, Moeen Ali was run-out by Suyash Prabhudesai and Dinesh Karthik, with the debutant doing brilliantly at point, to throw it in sharply. Moeen was gone for 3, and CSK had to dig deep, with Robin Uthappa keeping things moving at his end.
The veteran batter was joined by the in-form Shivam Dube and the duo decided to take charge after that. CSK managed 60/2 after 10 overs, and right after, the batters decided to go through the gears.
Uthappa rolled back the years with some exquisite shots on either side of the wicket, putting a fair amount of pressure on the RCB bowling, who were without the services of Harshal Patel.
The ace pacer was unavailable because of relative’s passing recently.
Giving Uthappa company was Dube, who was happy to step out and power it into the stands. Both batters were now dealing in big hits. From the 10th over to the end of the 15, CSK scored 73 runs, with both batters clearing the ropes at will.
Dube brought up his fifty of 30 balls in the 15th along with Uthappa, who got to his a few deliveries earlier in the over, with a delightful flick through the legside.
After that, with the momentum on the side of the batters, Hazlewood and Siraj were also taken to the cleaners, before Akash Deep had a horror over in the 18th. Under pressure to nail the line and length against batters who were bludgeoning his other teammates, Akash Deep conceded a couple of sixes and a flurry of wides in a 24-run over.
In the 19th, RCB turned to Wanindu Hasaranga, who has been in good form recently, was clubbed into the stands by Dube as CSK brought up the 200. The Sri Lankan conceded 14 runs including a couple of sixes in the first four deliveries, but bounced back to dismiss Uthappa for 88, caught in the deep by Virat Kohli, and then sent back Ravindra Jadeja for a golden duck, caught by Anuj Rawat at square leg.
Uthappa smashed 4 boundaries and 9 sixes in his 50-ball knock scoring 88, and was part of a 165-run third wicket stand from 74 balls with Dube.
Dube smashed two sixes of Hazlewood in the last over with MSD watching on from the other end, but could not get his hundred, and finished unbeaten on 95, as CSK posted 216/4.
In response, RCB’s much talked about batting line up had a bad start, losing three wickets by the time the powerplay ended. Under immense pressure to score at a brisk pace due to the required run-rate, RCB lost their captain first.
Faf du Plessis was caught by Chris Jordan of Maheesh Theekshana in the third over while Mukesh Choudhary knocked over Virat Kohli for 1 in the fifth over. The normally free-flowing Anuj Rawat at the other end, understandably felt the pressure, and in his attempt to get some momentum going, he was trapped LBW by Theekshana for 12 from 16 deliveries.
That wasn’t that as RCB were in for more trouble shortly. The explosive Glenn Maxwell started off well, faced 11 deliveries and scored 26 runs, hitting a couple of sixes and boundaries, before Jadeja knocked over his woodwork, putting more pressure on RCB, who were 50/4 in the 7th over.
Shahbaz Ahmed and Goan Suyash Prabhudesai had a mountain to climb in front of them, and they set out, trying to do the best they can. CSK’s bowling had their tails up, and it wasn’t going to be easy.
Both Ahmed and Prabhudesai were picking off the boundaries, adding 60 in 5 overs, to peg back the CSK attack briefly. Their counter-attacking stand gave RCB a semblance of hope at the half way stage, but that was all they could add. Theekshana struck again, going through the defences of both batters. Prabhudesai, who departed first scored 34 from 18 while Ahmed added 41 off 27.
Dinesh Karthik would now have only the tail for company, but the wicket-keeper batter wasn’t giving in. In good form himself, Karthik, first saw Hasaranga depart for 7 and then Akash Deep follow suit, both off Jadeja.
CSK’s spinners Jadeja and Theekshana had picked three and four wickets respectively, to run through RCB’s middle order.
DK, who was dropped on 6, took off in the next over, bowled by Choudhary, carting him into the stands for a couple of sixes and making it a big over that costed CSK 23 runs. In the final three, RCB needed 48 to win, and DK had Siraj and Hazlewood as the only two partners left.
CSK turned to the veteran Dwayne Bravo after that, and though he started his over badly, there was immediate impact, sending back DK for 34 off 14 balls. Karthik went big towards cow-corner but the ever dependable pair of hands of Jadeja did the rest. The skipper definitely enjoyed that catch as CSK closed in on their first win.
Hazlewood and Siraj batted out the overs, as the Indian pacer finished off with a helicopter shot for 4. CSK however won by 23 runs, registering their first win in the 5th game of their campaign.
