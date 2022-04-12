IPL 2022: Uthappa, Dube, Theekshana Help CSK Register First Win; Defeat RCB

Dube brought up his fifty of 30 balls in the 15th along with Uthappa, who got to his a few deliveries earlier in the over, with a delightful flick through the legside.

After that, with the momentum on the side of the batters, Hazlewood and Siraj were also taken to the cleaners, before Akash Deep had a horror over in the 18th. Under pressure to nail the line and length against batters who were bludgeoning his other teammates, Akash Deep conceded a couple of sixes and a flurry of wides in a 24-run over.

In the 19th, RCB turned to Wanindu Hasaranga, who has been in good form recently, was clubbed into the stands by Dube as CSK brought up the 200. The Sri Lankan conceded 14 runs including a couple of sixes in the first four deliveries, but bounced back to dismiss Uthappa for 88, caught in the deep by Virat Kohli, and then sent back Ravindra Jadeja for a golden duck, caught by Anuj Rawat at square leg.

Uthappa smashed 4 boundaries and 9 sixes in his 50-ball knock scoring 88, and was part of a 165-run third wicket stand from 74 balls with Dube.

Dube smashed two sixes of Hazlewood in the last over with MSD watching on from the other end, but could not get his hundred, and finished unbeaten on 95, as CSK posted 216/4.

In response, RCB’s much talked about batting line up had a bad start, losing three wickets by the time the powerplay ended. Under immense pressure to score at a brisk pace due to the required run-rate, RCB lost their captain first.

Faf du Plessis was caught by Chris Jordan of Maheesh Theekshana in the third over while Mukesh Choudhary knocked over Virat Kohli for 1 in the fifth over. The normally free-flowing Anuj Rawat at the other end, understandably felt the pressure, and in his attempt to get some momentum going, he was trapped LBW by Theekshana for 12 from 16 deliveries.