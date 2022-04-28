IPL 2022: Pant Wins Toss & DC Field First vs KKR; Varun Chakravarthy Misses Out
DC have brought in Mitch Marsh and Chetan Sakariya for Khaleel Ahmed and Sarfaraz Khan.
Rishabh Pant has won the toss and Delhi Capitals have opted to field first against KKR at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
DC have brought in Mitch Marsh and Chetan Sakariya for Khaleel Ahmed and Sarfaraz Khan. For the KKR side also there have been some changes, with Aaron Finch and debutants Baba Indrajith and Harshit Rana.
This is Shreyas Iyer’s fiftieth game as skipper in the IPL.
“We're going to bowl first. The wicket looks on the drier side and dew might come in the latter half. Our strength has been backing each other. We have had hard times, but we stick together and moving forward together. Two changes: Khaleel and Sarfaraz are out, Marsh and Sakariya are in. Khaleel pulled his hamstring in the last game and Mitchell is coming out of Covid,” Pant said at the toss.
“I would have looked to bowl as well because of the chasing history. But the dew has gone out completely and it is very humid as well. I feel the players have to stand up for themselves and take responsibility to finish games off themselves. We have three changes: Finch, Himanshu Rana, Indrajith come in. The combinations haven't worked for us in the last few games, and we are trying to find a settled combination. We have to win six in six now to qualify, so one game at a time,” Shreyas Iyer said.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Rovman Powell, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana
