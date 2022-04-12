IPL 2022: RCB Win Toss & Elect to Field First Against CSK; Josh Hazlewood Plays

This is CSK's 200th IPL match

“We are going to have a bowl. Going with the trend of the tournament, win the toss and bowl. I know them, but they also know me very well. It's like playing against my brothers today. We have been good with the ball, we need to improve with the last two overs. Josh Hazlewood is back, excited to see what he will do with the new ball,” Faf said.

“We would have bowled first as well, looking at the wicket. We'll look to come here and play competitive cricket. The toss is not going our way. As a team every game is important. We'll try to fight it out and clinch our first win hopefully,” Ravindra Jadeja said.