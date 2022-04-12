IPL 2022: RCB Win Toss & Elect to Field First Against CSK; Josh Hazlewood Plays
Chennai Super Kings have not won a game so far in IPL 2022. They've played 4 games.
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis has won the toss and asked Chennai Super Kings to bat first.
Josh Hazlewood, who with CSK last season, has slotted straight into the playing XI for RCB while CSK are unchanged. Suyash Prabhudesai, the allrounder, gets his first game for RCB.
For RCB, Harshal Patel is not available because of a bereavement in the family. RCB players are wearing black arm bands as well.
This is CSK's 200th IPL match
“We are going to have a bowl. Going with the trend of the tournament, win the toss and bowl. I know them, but they also know me very well. It's like playing against my brothers today. We have been good with the ball, we need to improve with the last two overs. Josh Hazlewood is back, excited to see what he will do with the new ball,” Faf said.
“We would have bowled first as well, looking at the wicket. We'll look to come here and play competitive cricket. The toss is not going our way. As a team every game is important. We'll try to fight it out and clinch our first win hopefully,” Ravindra Jadeja said.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary
