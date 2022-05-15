IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals' Bowlers Shine; Win by 24 Runs vs Lucknow
It was a clinical performance from the Rajasthan Royals bowlers against the Lucknow Super Giants, as they went on to register a comprehensive win. Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy picked a couple of wickets each after the batters had pushed the total to 178, helping the Royals win by 24 runs in IPL 2022.
Batting first, the Rajasthan Royals got off the kind of start they hadn’t been used to. Jos Buttler, the in-form man, was cleaned up by Avesh Khan for 2 in the third over. Yashasvi Jaiswal meanwhile had the task of giving captain Sanju Samson company, as they looked to rebuild.
Jaiswal and Samson set about looking to score quickly in the powerplay. The duo took Dushmantha Chameera to the cleaners, scoring 21 runs in the over as the powerplay ended with the score at 51/1. Samson continued to attack, dealing in boundaries after that before being dismissed just before he was set to tee off for the big knock. Jason Holder had Samson caught by Deepak Hooda for 32 while Jaiswal battled on. The duo put on 64 runs, before Devdutt Padikkal decided to pick up the aggressor’s role.
Padikkal was striking it beautifully at his end while Jaiswal approached a half-century. The duo added 26 together before Ayush Badoni castled Jaiswal for 41. The opener had hit 6 fours and a six. With 8 overs to go, the Royals were 107/3, and looking to finish well.
Padikkal and Riyan Parag added 21 together runs before the left-hander became Ravi Bishnoi’s first wicket, after a quickfire 39 off 18 deliveries. Padikkal had given his side the momentum and it was Parag along with Jimmy Neesham who were up next.
While Neesham took a little time to get his eye in, Parag smashed one six and threatened to do more before Bishnoi had him caught in the deep by Marcus Stoinis for 17. Before the over was done, miscommunication between R Ashwin and Neesham, led to the Kiwi to get run-out for 14. RR had just about crossed the 150-mark and Ashwin was joined by Trent Boult.
Known more for his talent with the ball, Boult set about adding runs to the tally with determination as he knew he wanted them to defend. Boult clattered Mohsin Khan for a couple of boundaries to start off with and finished with an unbeaten 17 while Ashwin had 10 off his own. The Royals posted 178/6.
In response, the Lucknow batters too weren’t able to get off to a good start as the duo of Prasidh Krishna and Boult kept things tight at either end. Boult struck in the third over, sending back Quinton de Kock for 10 off 19 deliveries, before Ayush Badoni was trapped LBW off the next ball.
In the sixth over, an under-pressure KL Rahul too perished as Jaiswal took a stunning catch at point off Krishna. At 34/3 after the end of the powerplay, LSG were in a spot of bother.
The spinners kept up with keeping the batters tied down, as the Royals rolled in the next 4 overs quickly, conceding on 32 runs only to Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya, both of whom knew they had their task cut out.
Hooda and Krunal added 63 crucial runs, keeping the Lucknow side in contention, before Ashwin, bowling his last over, struck. Krunal went downtown and Jos Buttler took a great catch at long on and then relayed it on to Parag to complete the dismissal. Krunal was gone for 25 with LSG staring down the barrel.
Hooda then brought up his fifty and picked off a streaky boundary off Boult, before Chahal packed him off at the off the 16th, stumped for 59. Obed McCoy then knocked over Jason Holder for 1 and Chameera for 0, as LSG lost their 7th wicket.
Stoinis had to go for it, and while he tried his best, the Royals were pitching in the correct areas and placing the fielders at the right angles to help themselves. Stoinis started the final over with a six but it was too much for him as Krishna got his scalp as well for 27, caught by Parag. Krishna finished the over well and the Royals won the game by 24 runs.
