IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals' Bowlers Shine; Win by 24 Runs vs Lucknow

Batting first, the Rajasthan Royals got off the kind of start they hadn’t been used to. Jos Buttler, the in-form man, was cleaned up by Avesh Khan for 2 in the third over. Yashasvi Jaiswal meanwhile had the task of giving captain Sanju Samson company, as they looked to rebuild.

Jaiswal and Samson set about looking to score quickly in the powerplay. The duo took Dushmantha Chameera to the cleaners, scoring 21 runs in the over as the powerplay ended with the score at 51/1. Samson continued to attack, dealing in boundaries after that before being dismissed just before he was set to tee off for the big knock. Jason Holder had Samson caught by Deepak Hooda for 32 while Jaiswal battled on. The duo put on 64 runs, before Devdutt Padikkal decided to pick up the aggressor’s role.

Padikkal was striking it beautifully at his end while Jaiswal approached a half-century. The duo added 26 together before Ayush Badoni castled Jaiswal for 41. The opener had hit 6 fours and a six. With 8 overs to go, the Royals were 107/3, and looking to finish well.

Padikkal and Riyan Parag added 21 together runs before the left-hander became Ravi Bishnoi’s first wicket, after a quickfire 39 off 18 deliveries. Padikkal had given his side the momentum and it was Parag along with Jimmy Neesham who were up next.