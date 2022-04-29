IPL 2022: Punjab Kings Elect to Bowl First Against Lucknow Super Giants

Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 42 of IPL 2022 at the MCA Stadium on Friday.

This is the first time Lucknow skipper K.L Rahul will be facing his former franchise in the ongoing tournament after the right-handed opener left Punjab at the end of last season.

After winning the toss for just the second time in the tournament, Agarwal stated that his eleven is unchanged from their 11-run win over Chennai Super Kings. "We'd like to know what total to chase. There is very less dew here. The guys are quite flexible. It's going to be a terrific challenge."