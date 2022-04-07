IPL 2022: Prithvi Shaw's 61 & Pant-Sarfaraz Stand Helps DC Post 149/3 vs Lucknow

Batting first, Delhi Capitals started off quickly, with Prithvi Shaw going great guns, hogging most of the strike, while David Warner found it difficult to score. Shaw was his usual attacking self against the Lucknow bowlers, looking to make the powerplay count.

The young right-hander hit a flurry of boundaries, finding the gaps square off the wicket on both sides. At the end of the powerplay, Shaw was on 47 from 27 deliveries with DC at 52/0 and Warner having scored 3 of 9 balls.

Right after the powerplay, Shaw was dismissed by K Gowtham, caught behind after he had hammered 61 from 34 balls, hitting 9 boundaries and a couple of sixes as well.

At the other end, young Ravi Bishnoi got into the act too, removing David Warner for 4 and Rovman Powell for 3, both having played 22 deliveries without hitting a boundary. Lucknow were on top but Delhi turned to Rishabh Pant, who had Sarfaraz Khan for company.

Sarfaraz started out with a boundary while Pant played out a maiden at the other end in the 12th. Krunal and Tye conceded a total of 10 in the next two overs pushing Pant and Sarfaraz into a spot.