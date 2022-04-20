ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2022 Points Table: RCB Move Up to Second After Win Against Lucknow

IPL Points Table: Faf du Plessis has moved up to third with 250 runs from 7 games in the Orange Cap standings.

The Quint
Published
IPL
2 min read
i

The Royal Challengers Bangalore put in a fine performance against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday, winning by 18 runs at the DY Patil Stadium.

The win pushes the RCB side to second place on the IPL Points table while Lucknow are fourth. Gujarat Titans and RCB are the two teams with 10 points at the top with Rajasthan, Lucknow and SRH on 8 and making up the top 5.

For RCB, the captain Faf du Plessis put in a fine performance and scored 96 while Josh Hazlewood picked 4 wickets to thwart the Lucknow Super Giants’ efforts.

Former RCB captain Virat Kohli too was in the news in the game, for the wrong reasons though, as he was dismissed for a golden duck in the first over, his fourth overall in the IPL so far.

In the individual standings, Jos Buttler holds the Orange cap with 375 runs from 6 games while Faf du Plessis has moved up to third with 250 runs from 7 games.

Among the bowlers, the Purple Cap is firmly with Yuzvendra Chahal who has picked 17 wickets in 6 games for the Royals. Australian Josh Hazlewood’s four wickets has seen him rise to 10th with 8 wickets from 3 games. Harshal Patel is 11th with 8 wickets from 6 games.

