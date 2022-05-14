IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After PBKS beat RCB

RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and decided to bowl first. PBKS opener Jonny Bairstow took the team to a flying start as he scored 66 runs off just 29 balls. Batter Liam Livingstone too scored 70 runs and helped set a big target of 210 runs for RCB to chase.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and star batter Virat Kohli came in to open the team's innings but failed to give a start that the team needed. None of the RCB batters were able to score a half-century and were only able to score 155 runs in 20 overs.

PBKS' Jonny Bairstow was awarded Player of the match award for his brilliant performance.