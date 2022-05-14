IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After PBKS beat RCB
IPL 2022 Points Table Update: Latest Orange Cap, Purple Cap List after PBKS beat RCB by 54 runs.
Punjab Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 54 runs on Friday 13 May, in IPL 2022 at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium. With this PBKS are now in the 6th position and RCB remain on the 4th place.
RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and decided to bowl first. PBKS opener Jonny Bairstow took the team to a flying start as he scored 66 runs off just 29 balls. Batter Liam Livingstone too scored 70 runs and helped set a big target of 210 runs for RCB to chase.
RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and star batter Virat Kohli came in to open the team's innings but failed to give a start that the team needed. None of the RCB batters were able to score a half-century and were only able to score 155 runs in 20 overs.
PBKS' Jonny Bairstow was awarded Player of the match award for his brilliant performance.
IPL 2022: Orange Cap Holder
Rajasthan Royals' opener Jos Buttler remains at the top position among the highest run-scorers this season and holds the IPL 2022 Orange Cap. He has scored 625 runs in 12 matches.
Buttler is followed by Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul, in second place with 459 runs from 12 matches.
Delhi Capitals opener David Warner is placed third on the table with 427 runs in 10 matches.
Shikhar Dhawan who scored 21 runs against RCB on Friday, is now placed fourth on the list with 402 runs in 12 matches.
RCB skipper Faf du Plessis who only scored 10 runs against PBKS on Friday, is on the fifth position with 399 runs in 13 matches.
IPL 2022: Purple Cap Holder
After taking 2 wickets against PBKS on Friday, RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga is the new holder of the IPL 2022 Purple Cap. He has taken 23 wickets from 13 matches.
Rajasthan Royal's Yuzvendra Chahal is now placed second on the highest wicket-takers list with 23 wickets in 12 matches.
Taking 3 wickets against RCB on Friday, PBKS' Kagiso Rabada is on the third position with 21 wickets in 11 matches.
RCB's Harshal Patel who took 4 wickets against PBKS on Friday is placed fourth on the list with 18 wickets in 12 matches.
DC's Kuldeep Yadav rounds off the top five, with 18 wickets in 12 matches.
