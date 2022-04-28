IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After Delhi Beat KKR

The Delhi Capitals pulled off a great win against Kolkata Knight Riders, winning by 4 wickets and making good progress on the IPL Points Table.

Rishabh Pant led Delhi Capitals have moved up to 6th on the points table with 4 wins and losses from 8 games while KKR are 9th.

The Delhi Capitals have won both their games this season against KKR with Kuldeep Yadav putting in a fine performance on both occasions, picking 4 wickets in each game.

Delhi won the game on Thursday with one over to spare.