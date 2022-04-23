IPL 2022: Natarajan, Jansen & Abhishek Star as SRH Register 9-Wicket Win vs RCB

Having been asked to bat first, the first over was quite event-less for RCB, after which the collapse began. South African Marco Jansen picked three wickets in the second over, knocking over Faf du Plessis’ off-stump, and then sending Virat Kohli back for a golden duck, before wrapping up the over with Anuj Rawat’s scalp. RCB were 8/3 and things were about to get worse.

Bowling to an out of form Kohli, Jansen got one to just go away from him and he edged it and was caught by Aiden Markram at second slip for a second consecutive golden duck this season.

Glenn Maxwell (12) found the fence twice before he too perished when Kane Williamson took a superb catch off T Natarajan’s bowling. The next few overs saw RCB drop anchor with Suyash Prabhudesai and Shahbaz Ahmed added 27 runs, giving the team hope about getting a move on. But Prabhudesai was the next to depart, stumped sharply by Nicholas Pooran off J Suchith for 15. Suchith then finished his over with the big wicket of Dinesh Karthik, for a duck after 3 balls. DK gloved it ever so slightly and Pooran caught it and appealed, taking it up for the DRS and getting it overturned.