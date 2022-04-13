IPL 2022: Mumbai, Still Looking For First Win, Elect to Field vs Punjab Kings

Speaking at the toss, Rohit mentioned that his side has made one change in their playing XI, bringing Tymal Mills in place of Ramandeep Singh.

"We will bowl first. Looks like a similar pitch to the ones we have played, there will be help for the pacer, need to exploit. Just one change - Tymal Mills is back, replacing Ramandeep.Just want the guys to keep their heads high, it's important not to lose focus, keep trying harder and harder to get the points. Looking forward to doing well as a team," the Mumbai skipper said.

On the other hand, the Mayank Agarwal's side is unchanged.

"We didn't think about the toss and were prepared to do both. No changes in the playing XI for us, we've been playing good cricket, we need to win the big moments," said the Punjab skipper.