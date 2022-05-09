IPL 2022: Mumbai Playing Kolkata, But Can Either Qualify For Playoffs?

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders are the two teams in action on Monday night playing at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

While Rohit Sharma's team is already out of the running for a place in the playoffs with just four points from 10 matches, Kolkata currently occupy the second last spot in the IPL standings with eight points from 11 games. Chennai Super Kings too have won just four matches but are placed seventh based on their superior net run rate of 0.028. Kolkata's is -0.304.

Chennai's massive 91-run victory over Delhi on Sunday night helped MS Dhoni's side pull up their net run rate and also give hopes of a very, very outside change of reaching the play-offs.