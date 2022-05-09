IPL 2022: Mumbai Playing Kolkata, But Can Either Qualify For Playoffs?
IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians were the first team to be eliminated from the race for the play-offs.
Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders are the two teams in action on Monday night playing at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
While Rohit Sharma's team is already out of the running for a place in the playoffs with just four points from 10 matches, Kolkata currently occupy the second last spot in the IPL standings with eight points from 11 games. Chennai Super Kings too have won just four matches but are placed seventh based on their superior net run rate of 0.028. Kolkata's is -0.304.
Chennai's massive 91-run victory over Delhi on Sunday night helped MS Dhoni's side pull up their net run rate and also give hopes of a very, very outside change of reaching the play-offs.
For Chennai to enter the final four stage, they need to win their next three matches against Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals and also hope that Rajasthan and Bangalore don't win any more of their next two and three matches, respectively. That would then leave all the teams at 14 points which would then mean that qualification will depend on the net run rate, that Chennai has a strong hold over.
Similarly, Kolkata is in much the same boat as Chennai, having won only four of their 11 matches so far. They next play Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, after Monday's Mumbai match, and if they all three games by big margins, then their net run rate could also rise and they would have a very outside change of entering the knockouts. But, only if either of Rajasthan and Bangalore don't win any more matches and also if Delhi, Punjab and Hyderabad don't win their next three games. Because, if they do, then that would mean they move up to 16 points and qualify ahead of the teams with 14 points.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.