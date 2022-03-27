IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal Wins Toss; RCB Bat First Against Punjab Kings
RCB are being captained by Faf du Plessis this season.
Mayank Agarwal won the toss for Punjab Kings and opted to field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the DY Patil Stadium.
Speaking at the toss, Punjab skipper Mayank mentioned that Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Odean Smith are the overseas players for his team in this match.
On the other hand, Faf du Plessis, Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga and David Willey are the overseas players for the RCB.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar
