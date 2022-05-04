IPL 2022: Mahipal Lomror, Faf du Plessis & DK Drive RCB to 173/8 Against CSK

Batting first, the RCB side got off a got start for a change with Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis keeping the scoreboard going. While Faf was the more aggressive, Kohli, who recently got back in form, was finding it a little harder.

Riding on the partnership, RCB reached 57/0 at the end of the powerplay with Faf motoring and good speed, having scored 35 from 17 balls by then. The openers added five more runs before CSK struck in the 8th over.

Moeen Ali had Faf caught in the deep for 38 and soon after the Australian Glenn Maxwell was run-out by a superb piece of fielding from Robin Uthappa and MS Dhoni for 3. The pressure to score quickly was building on Kohli at the other end by the 10th over, and before it ended Moeen castled him for 30.

Mahipal Lomror and Rajat Patidar had their task cut out as they needed to set up the platform for a strong finish. The duo steadied the ship and also kept up with the scoring rate of nearly 8. They put on a 44-run stand in the middle phase of the innings, with the help of a few lusty blows, before Dwaine Pretorius had Patidar caught brilliantly for 21 by Mukesh Choudhary at square-leg.