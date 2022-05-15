IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants Pick Regular Wickets as Rajasthan Get 178/6
Jos Buttler was dismissed early on for 2 by Avesh Khan.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal first and then Trent Boult with a late charge helped the Rajasthan Royals to a fighting 178/6 against Lucknow Super Giants.
The Royals had a big set back early on when the in-form Jos Buttler didn’t fire.
Batting first, the Rajasthan Royals got off the kind of start they hadn’t been used to. Jos Buttler, the in-form man, was cleaned up by Avesh Khan for 2 in the third over. Yashasvi Jaiswal meanwhile had the task of giving captain Sanju Samson company, as they looked to rebuild.
Jaiswal and Samson set about looking to score quickly in the powerplay. The duo took Dushmantha Chameera to the cleaners, scoring 21 runs in the over as the powerplay ended with the score at 51/1. Samson continued to attack, dealing in boundaries after that before being dismissed just before he was set to tee off for the big knock. Jason Holder had Samson caught by Deepak Hooda for 32 while Jaiswal battled on. The duo put on 64 runs, before Devdutt Padikkal decided to pick up the aggressor’s role.
Padikkal was striking it beautifully at his end while Jaiswal approached a half-century. The duo added 26 together before Ayush Badoni castled Jaiswal for 41. The opener had hit 6 fours and a six. With 8 overs to go, the Royals were 107/3, and looking to finish well.
Padikkal and Riyan Parag added 21 together runs before the left-hander became Ravi Bishnoi’s first wicket, after a quickfire 39 off 18 deliveries. Padikkal had given his side the momentum and it was Parag along with Jimmy Neesham who were up next.
While Neesham took a little time to get his eye in, Parag smashed one six and threatened to do more before Bishnoi had him caught in the deep by Marcus Stoinis for 17. Before the over was done, miscommunication between R Ashwin and Neesham, led to the Kiwi to get run-out for 14. RR had just about crossed the 150-mark and Ashwin was joined by Trent Boult.
Known more for his talent with the ball, Boult set about adding runs to the tally with determination as he knew he wanted them to defend. Boult clattered Mohsin Khan for a couple of boundaries to start off with and finished with an unbeaten 17 while Ashwin had 10 off his own. The Royals posted 178/6.
