IPL 2022: Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Shine as DC Restrict KKR to 146/9
Kuldeep Yadav picked 4 wickets and Mustafizur bagged 3 of his own.
Nitish Rana scored a fighting half-century but Delhi Capitals’ bowlers led by Kuldeep Yadav’s 4/14 in 3 overs and Mustafizur’s 3 wickets restricted KKR to 146/9 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Shreyas Iyer scored 42 while Rinku Singh added 23 in an innings where only three made it to double figures for KKR. In the two games against KKR this season, Kuldeep has picked four wickets each time.
Batting first, KKR, who need to get on to a winning streak, had a horror start as the openers and the top order were back in the hut quite quickly. The returning Aaron Finch was the first to depart after a wobbly start, as he was cleaned up by Chetan Sakariya for 3.
Back to his opening position like last season, Venkatesh Iyer too found it tough to get going even as captain Shreyas started off well. Venkatesh was the next to be back in the dugout, dismissed by Axar Patel for 6.
Kuldeep Yadav, who has been in fine form this season, struck twice in his first spell, removing Baba Indrajith for 6 and then the dangerous Sunil Narine for a golden duck.
KKR had a very slow start and were now reeling from the effects of the early wickets, and were 37/4 after 8 overs with Shreyas being joined by Nitish Rana.
Rana and Shreyas had to slow it down and steady the ship, batting with caution, running hard and looking for the boundaries when possible. The duo put on 48 from 34 deliveries eve as KKR continued to struggle to find the fence or clear it as DC’s bowlers were doing well to keep them on a leash, especially the spinners.
Shreyas was eyeing a half-century, when a bottom edge was brilliantly caught by Pant off Kuldeep Yadav. Shreyas went for 42, and before the over was Kuldeep sent Andre Russell packing, stumped for a duck, leaving KKR in trouble. After 15 overs, KKR were 89/6.
Rana was joined by Rinku Singh and the duo picked off 12 from Sakariya’s next over, with two boundaries, as they looked to finish well. Rana then clobbered Lalit Yadav for a couple of sixes, in what was a good over for KKR. The two left-handers made Mustafizur’s third over count for 10, as the total started to look a little better than a few overs ago.
Rana welcomed back Shardul into the attack with a lofted extra cover drive that landed in the stands, and got him to his half-century as well. Shardul almost finished the over well after that but for a half-volley which Rinku smashed to the fence and made it a 17-run over.
KKR had fought back brilliantly with half-century stand in the final phase of the innings. The duo ended with a stand of 62 runs before Rinku was dismissed for 23 off 16 in the final over. Mustafizur, who dismissed Rinku, also got the wicket of Rana for 57 a couple of deliveries later, the packed off Tim Southee for a golden duck and was on a hat-trick with one delivery to go. The left arm pacer finished with a dot and had figures of 3/18. KKR got 146/9 after a late charge helped them recover.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.