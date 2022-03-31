IPL 2022: KL Rahul Wins Toss, Lucknow to Bowl First vs Jadeja's CSK

Lucknow have made one change to their squad, bringing in Andrew Tye for Mohsin Khan as skipper KL Rahul said they wanted to avoid the dew affecting them.

"I know we need to play good cricket as well but we saw in our other game that the ball gets wet in the second innings -- that's the only reason, also it's a fresh wicket, grass on it, wanting to take early wickets. Really enjoyed the last game. Boys showed a good fight. To fight till 19.3, we showed real character and we'll take confidence. That game is gone, and now try to do our skills right," said Rahul.

CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja said they too would have bowled first.

"We would've bowled too, but now we bat first and put a good score hopefully. We are blessed with good support." He said England all-rounder Moeen Ali comes in place of Andrew Milne who has a side strain. CSK made two more changes -- Dwaine Prestorious and Mukesh Choudhary replacing Conway and Mitchell Santner.