IPL 2022: KL Rahul & Deepak Hooda's Fifties Drive LSG to 169/7 Against SRH
Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis were both dismissed for 1 by Washington Sundar in the powerplay.
After a stuttering start, it was KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda who scored brilliant half-centuries to give the Lucknow Super Giants’ innings some respectability against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rahul and Hooda’s stand was LSG’s best phase in the batting innings as they got 169/7 at the DY Patil Stadium.
West Indies’ all-rounder Jason Holder is making his debut for the Lucknow Super Giants. He played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise last season. Holder is in or Dushmantha Chameera. SRH are playing the same XI as their previous game.
Batting first, the Lucknow Super Giants had a horror start, losing early wickets and being tied down by the SRH bowlers. Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis were both dismissed for 1 by Washington Sundar, in the second and fourth over of the innings while KL Rahul watched on in dismay.
Manish Pandey had a big chance to play an important hand but even he could not keep his captain company, as Romario Shepherd dismissed him for 11 of 10 balls. Lucknow finished the powerplay at 32/3 with Deepak Hooda joining Rahul and SRH dominating proceedings.
While Rahul kept steady at one end, intending to bat for as long as possible, Hooda was looking to attack at almost every chance. Hooda, for whom, this is a big season was out to make this count, as he improvised and found the boundary hits with regularity. At the midway stage, Hooda had outscored his captain by a fair distance as LSG started to pick up the pace with the score at 68/3. The 10th over costed SRH 20 runs as Rahul and Hooda took Umran Malik to the cleaners.
Neither were going overboard understandably, but were quick to pounce on scoring chances as Lucknow got to 100 in the 14th over, when Malik was costly again, going for 16 runs. SRH needed a wicket and T Natarajan was brought into the attack, but that didn’t stop Hooda from getting to his fifty of 31 balls.
Back came Shepherd after that and a slower one had Hooda deceived and caught at deep midwicket for 51 at the start of the 16th. Hooda and Rahul had put on a 77-run stand, setting it up for a strong finish. Right after Rahul completed his fifty of 40 balls, while the exciting Ayush Badoni was looking to tee off on arrival. However, Shepherd and Bhuvi bowled a couple of tight overs to keep the batters from getting away despite Sundar bowling an expensive final over.
Just as Rahul seemed to be getting ready to accelerate in the final couple of overs, Natarajan trapped him LBW for 68 of 50 deliveries. Before the over was out Natarajan had packed off Krunal Pandya too with an inch perfect yorker, and finished up with figures 2/26.
LSG’s mid-innings momentum had tapered off the duo of Badoni and Jason Holder added 19 runs to the cause as they finished with a healthy 169/7.
