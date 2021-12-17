IPL 2022: KL Rahul & Andy Flower Could Join Lucknow; Steyn in Line for SRH Job
Lucknow and Ahmedabad are the two new franchises joining IPL from the 2022 season.
Ace Indian batter KL Rahul, as captain, and former Zimbabwe captain Any Flower have emerged as strong candidates to join the new Lucknow franchise owned by Sanjeev Goenka. IPL 2022 will see two new franchises added in Lucknow and Ahmedabad. The Goenka-led RP-SG Group had shelled out Rs 7090 crore to own the Lucknow franchise.
However, a report in PTI states that the franchise is yet to make a definitive comment. “We have been hearing a lot of names. Only today someone wrote that Gary Kirsten is also becoming the coach. We are in talks with a few, but unless someone signs for us, we cannot confirm,” the official said.
Flower, who was with the Punjab Kings in IPL 2020, worked with Anil Kumble for two seasons and had also coached the England to the T20 World Cup title in 2010. He also is at the helm of PBKS owned franchise in CPL – Saint Lucia Kings.
Apart from Flower and South African Gary Kirsten, who was coach of the Indian team when they won the 2011 ODI World Cup, the names of Daniel Vettori and Ashish Nehra have also been doing the rounds for the Lucknow franchise.
Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad, who had a tumultuous season last year, are reportedly in talks with former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody and former South Africa paceman Dale Steyn to coach the side next season.
Head coach Trevor Bayliss and batting coach Brad Haddin had quit the franchise after the 2021 season. SRH is expected to undergo a complete overhaul for the IPL 2022 season.
SRH also parted ways with former India batter VVS Laxman, who is now the head of the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore. According to a report in Cricbuzz, former India batter Hemang Badani is also likely to join the SRH coaching staff.
(With PTI and Cricbuzz inputs)
