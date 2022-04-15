IPL 2022: Andre Russell's Quick-Fire 49 Helps KKR Post 175/8 vs Hyderabad

Put in to bat first, the Knight Riders got off to a poor start as they lost three wickets with just 31 runs on the board.

Australian Opener Aaron Finch struck Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a six in the first over but was out in the next over when he tried to give Marco Jansen the same treatment and ended up edging behind to Nicholas Pooran.

Venkatesh Iyer scratched around for six off 13 deliveries before he was cleaned up by T Natarajan off his first delivery as he played all over the ball. Sunil Narine seemed in some sort of hurry as he blasted his first delivery for a six but was out off the second, trying to slice over point a low full toss angling into the middle, straight into the hands of Shashank Singh.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer, who had started with a streaky boundary, and Nitish Rana took the score to 70 before the former got out, bowled by Umran Malik with a delivery in the blackhole as he tried to make room.

With Sheldon Jackson too departing after hitting one big six, Rana perished trying to bolster the scoring rate given out by the video umpire for a faint edge behind as he tried to move away to smash the Natarajan's delivery in the on-side.

In the end, it was left for Russell to give the score some respectability by hitting 17 runs off the final over bowled by Suchith. After Suchith had cleaned up Aman Khan, Russell hammered him for sixes off successive deliveries before ending it with a four.

Natarajan was the best Sunrisers bowler on the field as she claimed 3/37 while Umran Malik ended with 2/27.