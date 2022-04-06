IPL 2022: KKR Elect to Bowl vs Mumbai Indians, Pat Cummins & Suryakumar Start

Speaking at the toss, Shreyas mentioned that Rasikh Salam is making his debut for Knight Riders and replaces Shivam Mavi, while Pat Cummins comes in place of Tim Southee.

"We are gonna bowl first. We are comfortable chasing with a set target in mind. All the teams are equally good and we always have to take that winning mindset and try and back your abilities," the KKR captain said.

"We got two changes. Pat Cummins comes in place of Southee and Rasikh Salam comes in for Shivam Mavi. Southee was very supportive and we had a good conversation about the team changes," he added.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians also made two changes as Surykumar Yadav came in place of Anmolpreet Singh while debudent Dewald Brevis replaced Tim David in the playing XI.