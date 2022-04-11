IPL 2022: Kane Williamson Wins Toss; SRH Field First Against Gujarat Titans

“We would have bowled as well because of the dew. We are playing for the first time over here. It's always good to win, but for us processes are more important. We got the results because we followed our plans. We need to show that we are out there to fight. Tewatia is right up there right now. It shows a lot of courage and character to do the same things day in and day out. Very happy for him and for the team as well. Same team,” Hardik said.

“We're going to bowl. There is a potential dew factor, and we'll look to chase it in the end. We saw improvement in the second match and then in the third, and hopefully we can improve further over here. We have to be adaptable, playing at the different grounds and we need to adjust. Same XI,” Williamson said.