IPL 2022: Jansen, T Natarajan Pick 3 Wickets Each as SRH Bowl Out RCB for 68
Virat Kohli registered a 2nd straight golden duck with Marco Jansen getting him caught in the slips in the 2nd over.
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowlers were on fire at the Brabourne Stadium against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, knocking over 7 wickets before the end of the 10th over. Marco Jansen and T Natarajan picked three wickets each to roll over RCB for 68.
23 April is quite the day in RCB history, they were bowled out for 49 against KKR in 2017, and also the day, in 2013, when Chris Gayle scored 175 against the now defunct Pune Warriors.
Having been asked to bat first, the first over was quite event-less for RCB, after which the collapse began. South African Marco Jansen picked three wickets in the second over, knocking over Faf du Plessis’ off-stump, and then sending Virat Kohli back for a golden duck, before wrapping up the over with Anuj Rawat’s scalp. RCB were 8/3 and things were about to get worse.
Bowling to an out of form Kohli, Jansen got one to just go away from him and he edged it and was caught by Aiden Markram at second slip for a second consecutive golden duck this season.
Glenn Maxwell (12) found the fence twice before he too perished when Kane Williamson took a superb catch off T Natarajan’s bowling. The next few overs saw RCB drop anchor with Suyash Prabhudesai and Shahbaz Ahmed added 27 runs, giving the team hope about getting a move on. But Prabhudesai was the next to depart, stumped sharply by Nicholas Pooran off J Suchith for 15. Suchith then finished his over with the big wicket of Dinesh Karthik, for a duck after 3 balls. DK gloved it ever so slightly and Pooran caught it and appealed, taking it up for the DRS and getting it overturned.
Two runs later, the pacy Umran Malik had Shahbaz caught behind for 7 as RCB reached 49. SRH were all over RCB, who could not get any partnerships going and even in the 12th over bowlers were attacking with two slips in place to Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga.
Harshal could add 4 to the cause before Natarajan knocked him over and Hasaranga for 8, both seeing their stumps going for a walk.
