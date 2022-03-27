IPL 2022: Ishan Kishan's 81* Powers Mumbai to 177/5 vs Delhi Capitals
IPL 2022: Ishan Kishan scored an unbeaten 81 against Delhi Capitals.
IPL 2022 auction's most expensive player Ishan Kishan proved just why Mumbai Indians made sure to bring him back to the franchise as the young wicket-keeper scored an unbeaten 81 to help the team post 177/5 in their season-opener against Delhi Capitals.
For Delhi, their standout bowler was Kuldeep Yadav who picked up 3 wickets for 18 runs in his 4 overs.
Put into bat, Mumbai Indians' openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan started the proceedings with ease as the duo smashed 10 runs in the very first over of Shardul Thakur.
The Mumbai Indian skipper Sharma was more aggressive in his approach than Kishan, trying to send out everything over the fence. Both batters were scoring runs freely as none of the Delhi Capitals' bowlers including star spinner Axar Patel were effective enough to curtail the racing run rate. Patel was most expensive as he gave away 26 runs in just three overs.
After seeing their main bowlers' ineffectiveness, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant brought Kuldeep Yadav into the attack in the 8th over. The 27-year-old left-arm spin bowler immediately gave a respite to the team when he scalped the dangerous Sharma.
Sharma made 41 off 32 with the help of two sixes and four fours. Sharma and Kishan made a 67 runs partnership in only 8.2 overs.
In his next over, Yadav who was part of the Indian team in the Sri Lanka series, gave another jolt to Mumbai Indian, taking Anmolpreet Singh's wicket.
A right-handed batsman Anmolpreet, who made his IPL debut on 19th September 2021 against Chennai Super Kings in the last season, did not read Kuldeep well. He tried to slice it over the covers but miscued it towards long-off, where Lalit Yadav ran in from the deep to take a simple catch.
The departure of Anmolpreet brought the debutant 19-year-old, Tilak Verma. However, The Hyderabad Ranji player too did not stay long before getting out to Khaleel Ahmad. Though he made only 22 runs in 15 balls, he holds a lot of promise to be a good batter for MI.
After losing three wickets in quick succession, the scoring rate of Mumbai Indian slumped, but Kishan at the other end was making runs with odd boundaries.
When Mumbai were set to regain the momentum, Kuldeep once again provided a break, taking Kieron Pollard's wicket.
A shorter one from Kuldeep caught Pollard off guard and the West Indies batter tried to pull it over the mid-wicket where Tim Seifert dived to his right to take a good overhead catch to end Pollard's stay. It was Kuldeep Yadav's third wicket in the match.
The fall of regular wickets did not deter Kishan at the other end as he continued to make runs, hitting the odd boundaries. He returned unbeaten 81 as Mumbai managed to post a competitive total of 177/5 in 20 overs.
(With inputs from IANS)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.