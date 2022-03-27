IPL 2022: Ishan Kishan's 81* Powers Mumbai to 177/5 vs Delhi Capitals

In his next over, Yadav who was part of the Indian team in the Sri Lanka series, gave another jolt to Mumbai Indian, taking Anmolpreet Singh's wicket.

A right-handed batsman Anmolpreet, who made his IPL debut on 19th September 2021 against Chennai Super Kings in the last season, did not read Kuldeep well. He tried to slice it over the covers but miscued it towards long-off, where Lalit Yadav ran in from the deep to take a simple catch.

The departure of Anmolpreet brought the debutant 19-year-old, Tilak Verma. However, The Hyderabad Ranji player too did not stay long before getting out to Khaleel Ahmad. Though he made only 22 runs in 15 balls, he holds a lot of promise to be a good batter for MI.

After losing three wickets in quick succession, the scoring rate of Mumbai Indian slumped, but Kishan at the other end was making runs with odd boundaries.

When Mumbai were set to regain the momentum, Kuldeep once again provided a break, taking Kieron Pollard's wicket.

A shorter one from Kuldeep caught Pollard off guard and the West Indies batter tried to pull it over the mid-wicket where Tim Seifert dived to his right to take a good overhead catch to end Pollard's stay. It was Kuldeep Yadav's third wicket in the match.

The fall of regular wickets did not deter Kishan at the other end as he continued to make runs, hitting the odd boundaries. He returned unbeaten 81 as Mumbai managed to post a competitive total of 177/5 in 20 overs.